Temperatures & Storms Heating Up

Beautiful weekend weather carried over into the start of the workweek, but temperatures have been on the rise and there are several chances of thunderstorms over the next week. Monday's and Tuesday's temperatures are much warmer in the 80s and 90s. With each passing summer day, things continue to dry out and we get closer and closer to fire season. There have already been several small wildfires, caused by humans and by lightning. Keep this in mind with the Independence Day Weekend coming up. Tuesday will be a toasty day with that heat producing scattered strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could produce large hail and powerful wind, not to mention heavy rain and lightning. A few showers and storms will continue up on the Hi-Line through the night into early Wednesday. Behind the cold front on Wednesday, temperatures will dip back into the 70s to around 80. Stronger west wind will howl up to between 30-40mph. Fire danger will be on the rise. Thursday will be a cooler day with highs in the 70s and isolated thunderstorms. The wind will ease up to about 10-15mph from the north. Friday is a big day ahead of the holiday weekend and it will be a good travel day. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. This weekend will have a chance of thunderstorms every afternoon. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with more scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. For the 4th, widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the 70s and 80s. There is a likelihood of thunderstorms on Tuesday as well. Overall through the middle of July, temperatures will get hot at times but there will be cool downs following the heat.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist