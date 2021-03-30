Temperatures Tumble Behind Big Windstorm

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front, down the Continental Divide, and out into parts of central Montana.

From windy and warm to windy and wintry. A strong cold front slammed through Montana from Sunday night into Monday morning. Wind speeds across much of the state exceeded 50mph, with some gusts higher than hurricane force. Behind the cold front, temperatures have dropped between 20 and 50 degrees from Sunday. Snow and wind have hit the state pretty hard with near whiteout conditions at times. Most of the snow is moving out of the Montana, but areas of snow will continue into Tuesday morning for the Rocky Mountain Front, areas along the Continental Divide, and out across Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. An additional 1-2" is possible in the lower elevations, with another 6" possible in the higher mountains. Tuesday, after a few morning flurries, skies will become mostly sunny. Some isolated snow showers will continue over the mountains. Highs will remain chilly in the 30s and 40s. West wind will gust up to 30mph, and will be strongest across the plains of eastern Montana. Warmer temperatures will return on Wednesday as highs get back to the 40s and 50s for most areas. Skies will be mostly sunny with a lighter wind, up to 20mph across the plains. Temperatures will continue an upward swing on Thursday, with highs reaching the 60s and 70s. Good Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 60s across the state. While Saturday should be warm and dry, Easter Sunday could have a few showers in the lower elevations and snow showers in the mountains.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist