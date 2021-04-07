Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride

Fasten your seat belts because daytime highs will be on a roller coaster ride. Southwest winds will bump daytime highs into the 60s and 70s and will increase the fire concern for portions of northcentral and central Montana. The sun will be bright and if you have any plans on being outdoors, plan for a breezy but dry day. Tonight is when changes start to arrive. A cold front will move in off the Pacific and will begin to cool things down for Thursday.

Thursday will not be as pleasant as Wednesday. The mountains will have a better chance of getting accumulating snow, and there is a slight chance of precipitation falling along the plains. Daytime highs will plunge into the upper 30s and low to mid-40s for most locations west of the Divide. Daytime highs will stay above average for eastern and portions of northcentral Montana.

By Friday, dry, warm, and sunny conditions will return to the state.

This weekend will be cruising in the 40s. Another cold front will move in with moisture and cooler temperatures.

Enjoy your day.

A.R.😊