Temps & Fire Danger on the Up and Up

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for the Montana plains for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Spring in Montana...where we go from subzero temperatures and snow to 70 degrees and fire danger in a matter of a few days. Tuesday morning temperatures were close to average for mid January, and many places woke up to fresh snow on the ground. While the sun did come out, the day remained chilly with below average highs and wind chills in the 10s and 20s for most of the state. Temperatures will rebound for Wednesday with highs in the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Southwest wind over the plains will gust up to 30mph. Thursday is when fire danger will be critical. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s, the wind will gust higher than 40mph, and humidity values could drop below 20%. These weather conditions in addition to dry/dead fine fuels will create high fire danger. Please no slash burning, and use caution to not spark a fire. Friday will be a nice Good Friday with mostly sunny skies, a slightly lesser wind, and highs in the 60s to around 70. Saturday should be the warmest day of the year so far with highs in the 60s to mid 70s in a few spots. Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy to start but a few scattered showers could develop for the afternoon. Wind gusts will increase later in the day up to 30mph. Early next week will start off cooler with a chance of snow showers.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist