Temps & Storms Increase

Just as temperatures start getting hot, thunderstorms will move back through the state and continue into the holiday weekend. Tuesday is the beginning of July and the beginning of the return of thunderstorms. Most of the state will be dry but a few isolated thunderstorms will return to southwest Montana in the afternoon and could get close to Helena. It will be one of the hottest days of the year with afternoon temps reaching the 90s. While the storms will be very limited, widespread thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible in the morning but the number and coverage of storms will increase through the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the 80s in western and southwestern Montana, to the 90s central, and even a few 100s across eastern Montana. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging wind. Thursday will be mostly sunny up north but partly cloudy for central and southern areas as thunderstorms again develop. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90. Friday is Independence Day and thunderstorms are likely to fire up through the afternoon and evening. Fireworks displays in the evening may have to be delayed. Highs will be comfortable in the 70s and 80s, with some 60s across southwest Montana. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday as well, especially across northern Montana. Highs again will be in the 70s to around 80. Sunday will be a drier day with just isolated thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80s.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist