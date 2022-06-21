As the "ole meteorology professor" always answered when asked about our rain gauge before a dry week, "We'll be pushing rock bottom". Accumulation for low lying areas here in the Treasure State looks to be following a similar pattern for the rest of the week. Rain steadily came down Monday across central Montana as moisture circulating around a low-pressure system propagated to the east. A few areas saw significant rain accumulation, like Cut Bank, which accumulated their highest single day rainfall total in nine years. Tuesday morning will bring slight rain to Central Montana, before the low pressure system moves out of the state to the east, taking with it our moisture maker from the past twenty-four hours. Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon should be mostly consistent, bringing mostly sunny to clear skies and warming temperatures. After temperature highs reach the 80s Thursday afternoon, a cold front pushes through the state; dropping temperatures back into the upper 60s Friday. Speaking of Friday, that will be our greatest potential for moisture this week, and frankly pretty much our only widespread opportunity. The weekend will have warming temperatures, though still below average, and clear skies that extend into Monday. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -