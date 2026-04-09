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TGIF - A Beautiful Day Until...

TGIF - A Beautiful Day Until...
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Posted
and last updated

Not only is it Friday, it will be a beautiful Friday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures until a few isolated thunderstorms develop late. High temperatures will top out in the 60s with a few spots touching 70. Skies will be mostly sunny until a few isolated thunderstorms pop late in the day in the mountains of southwest Montana. This weekend will start great on Saturday but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop over southwest Montana in the afternoon and spread northeast. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s before the storms. Sunday will be a cloudier day with widespread showers, isolated thunderstorms, and some high mountain snow. Highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. There is potential for lowering snow levels through Sunday night into Monday. Some snow could accumulate in the lower elevations as the storm moves away. More storms are lined up for Wednesday into Thursday, and possibly the weekend. Storm systems continue to bring good moisture to the state, with at least average precipitation through the end of the April.

Have a great day,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

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