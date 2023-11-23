Thankful for Light Snow on Thanksgiving

HELENA — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of central and western Montana including Helena and Great Falls into Thanksgiving.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the mountains of southern Montana through Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving! Just a little, light snow will fall across parts of Montana on the holiday and the weekend looks quite nice. Traveling does not look bad but there will be some light snow that falls and could make for a few slippery spots. This storm does not have a ton of snow but will be enough for drivers to need to slow down a bit on the roads in a few areas of the state. Wednesday night's temperatures will drop into the 20s with light snow falling into the morning. A coating up to a couple inches is possible by dawn on Thanksgiving. Roads will be slippery. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with light snow along and east of the Continental Divide, and through parts of central and southern Montana. The Hi-Line will likely not see much if any snow from this system and will be partly cloudy on Thanksgiving. West of the Divide near Missoula and Kalispell will be pleasant and sunny. Temperatures will be mostly in the 20s and low 30s for highs. An additional coating of snow up to an inch is possible in the lower elevations with another few inches in the mountains. Light snow will gradually come to an end through the night into Friday morning as high pressure moves in. Friday will turn mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and low 30s. There will be some blowing snow along the Rocky Mountain Front to potentially Great Falls as the wind picks up out of the west. High pressure will continue to move in for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Saturday will be clear with highs in the 20s and 30s. Sunday is another big travel day and it looks like smooth sailing under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40 with a little wind across the plains.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist