Thanksgiving: Warmest in a While

Some of the warmest weather in a month will be moving in for Thanksgiving and the holiday weekend. This November has been extremely cold and snowy thus far, but that will change just in time for the holiday. There will not be any big storms that have a huge impact for drivers. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few mountain snow showers late in the day. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Low pressure will move through the state Tuesday night and Wednesday. There will be some snow in the mountains with a mix of rain and snow showers in the lower elevations. Precipitation will not be heavy, but there could be a coating of snow over the road surfaces on the mountain passes. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40. The wind will pick up in the afternoon and evening as the storm moves out. Thanksgiving will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies. There will be a strong wind across the plains and over the mountain passes, but the valleys will have calm conditions. Highs will top out in the 40s and 50s. Friday will be even warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s. Some areas like Great Falls will be windy and warm, possibly coming close to record highs. A weak cold front will move through on Saturday with just a few mountain snow showers. Highs will cool back down into the 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of some snow developing late. Sunday traveling will be better earlier in the day. Monday and Tuesday will revert back to the cold and snowy pattern with highs dropping and a chance of snow for much of the state.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist