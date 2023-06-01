That's a Half Foot of Rain

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for eastern and southern Montana for Thursday night through Friday.

Happy June! It's the beginning of meteorological summer but we're in the middle of a very wet stretch that could lead to flooding. Rainfall totals over the next 10 days could be as much as 3-6" across much of central Montana. Everywhere will be wet and flood concerns will increase heading further into June. It's been wet and the ground is saturated after all of this recent rain. A widespread steady rain will develop across much of Montana through Thursday night into Friday. Friday will start out very cloudy, rainy and cool. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Significant rain could lead to areas of flooding which is why parts of the state are under a FLOOD WATCH. Unfortunately this slow moving storm will linger into the first weekend of June. Saturday could be mostly cloudy with widespread areas of rain and thunderstorms. Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered to widespread thunderstorms. Another round of wet weather is likely through the beginning of next week. Monday and Tuesday will have widespread showers and thunderstorms, but also partly cloudy skies and warm temperature in the 70s and 80s. Thunderstorms will continue to be scattered through the rest of the week, with another widespread soaking rain possible the second weekend of June. Although this wet weather is literally raining on some people's parades, it's better than the alternative of diving into a drought with fire season nearing.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist