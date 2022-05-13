That's all she wrote

Rain continued overnight and into Friday morning for Eastern Montana. Areas like Glasgow and Jordan have seen heavy rainfall a few times throughout the night. A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for areas in northwest Montana, including Cut Bank. This warning was issued because of the wind that will pick up for Friday and Saturday across all of Montana. These particular areas are under the warning because those points along the high line may see sustained above 45 MPH. Saturday a warm front approaches Montana from the southwest as a small ridge begins building over the state. Isolated showers will appear throughout the day and rising instability should allow for some thunderstorms to appear as well. Sunday and Monday will be warmer, into the 70s; before things begin to flop again Monday evening. The flop will begin with a cold front moving in from the west as a trough begins to break down the ridge and push us back into average/below-average temperatures and wet by the end of next week. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -