That's all she wrote

Rain continues as another system arrives
Trey Tonnessen #StormTrackerWeather Rain continued overnight and into Friday morning for eastern Montana. Radar reflectivity indicated heavy bands at times. More moisture is on the way and we should be in the 70s on Sunday/Monday. Daybreak (5/13/22)
radar1.png
radar2.png
radar3.png
Day1.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 7:56 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 10:53:54-04

Rain continued overnight and into Friday morning for Eastern Montana. Areas like Glasgow and Jordan have seen heavy rainfall a few times throughout the night. A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for areas in northwest Montana, including Cut Bank. This warning was issued because of the wind that will pick up for Friday and Saturday across all of Montana. These particular areas are under the warning because those points along the high line may see sustained above 45 MPH. Saturday a warm front approaches Montana from the southwest as a small ridge begins building over the state. Isolated showers will appear throughout the day and rising instability should allow for some thunderstorms to appear as well. Sunday and Monday will be warmer, into the 70s; before things begin to flop again Monday evening. The flop will begin with a cold front moving in from the west as a trough begins to break down the ridge and push us back into average/below-average temperatures and wet by the end of next week. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

