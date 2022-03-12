The 47 Hour Weekend Has Sun & Snow

It's the shortest weekend of the year, only 47 hours. It's true. Daylight Saving Time goes into effect Saturday night, so we spring forward and lose an hour of sleep. This almost always seems worth it when it's light out an hour later on Sunday evening. Temperatures continue to warm, however this weekend will have a little bit of everything including some snow. Saturday will be partly cloudy,

windy and much warmer. The plains and valleys could warm up into the 50s. Don't forget Saturday night to set those clocks forward as Daylight Saving Time goes into effect. Another low pressure will likely move through the state with wet snow or a mix of rain and snow on Sunday. Several more inches will accumulate in the mountains, and the lower elevations especially up on the Hi-line could get a coating of snow. There will be a fairly strong wind on Sunday as this storm works right across the state. This pattern with storms coming in from the Pacific will continue for most of next week. Significant precipitation will occur in the mountains and mainly west of the Divide, and temperatures will be fairly mild. Some mixed rain and snow showers will fly across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. St. Patrick's Day on Thursday should be very pleasant with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist