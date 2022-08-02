The Dog Days of Summer

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for most of the state into Thursday evening.

There's some good news regarding the heat. First it was much cooler across the state on Wednesday with no record highs. Second, overnight lows will be cooler making it more comfortable for sleeping. Third, the average temperature for this time of year has started to drop, meaning climatologically we are beyond the hottest time of year. However, it is still hot and the fire danger remains very high. Wind will continue to be an issue for the next couple of days, and the RED FLAG WARNING has been extended through Thursday evening to reflect this. Wednesday will be warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, sunny skies, low humidity, and gusty afternoon winds reaching 30mph. Thursday will heat up again with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and some 100s in eastern Montana. There will be a few isolated thunderstorms over central and eastern Montana through the afternoon and evening. Behind that front will be a much more refreshing airmass, but another blast of wind. Friday will be mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms, and highs will stay in the 80s for a change. Overnight lows Friday and Saturday nights will be in the 40s and 50s. Saturday's highs will top out in the 70s and 80s and the wind will not be as bad. There is a chance some monsoon moisture will produce scattered thunderstorms through Friday night and Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Another blast of heat is likely early next week with some areas hitting the 100s on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will be the hottest before temperatures cool down by Wednesday with a return of isolated thunderstorms.

PLEASE be careful with the heat and the high fire danger. Montana has been very fortunate so far...

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist