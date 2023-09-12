The Last 10 Days of Summer Will Be Warm, Then Not

Summer is winding down but the temperatures will be going up with highs climbing above average into the 80s before cooling down with the potential of mountain snow. The last 10 days of summer will have some big changes before the first day of autumn on September 23rd. A minor storm system will continue to move through the state through Wednesday. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through Wednesday afternoon and evening. This storm does not have a ton of moisture or energy so the thunderstorms will not be as powerful as last week's. Highs on Wednesday will be more in the 70s. A few lingering showers will persist for northeast Montana on Thursday morning but most of the state will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will top out in the 70s. High pressure will move in for mainly clear skies and warm temperatures on Friday through the weekend. It's the final weekend of summer and it will not disappoint. Highs will be in the 80s with sunny skies. Monday will be warm again but clouds will start to increase. What could be the final storm system of summer will move in on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low pressure will develop producing widespread rain on Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures could be as cool as the 50s and 60s. There is enough cold air with this system that some snow will fly in the mountains. We're still about a week away from this storm, but the end of summer is looking wet and cooler. So get out and enjoy this weekend!

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

