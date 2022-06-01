The lights are on

Wednesday will be dry and comfortable with breezy winds at most throughout the daytime hours. The majority of Thursday will be this way as well, but mid to late afternoon will begin to mark a shift in our weather pattern here in Montana. Into early Friday, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will continually increase and remain throughout the weekend. A few atmospheric disturbances will roll across the state during the weekend, in fairly rapid succession. The best chance for strong thunderstorms to form exists on Friday, being the highest in southwest Montana. Wednesday will be the perfect day to get outside and celebrate the start of meteorological summer. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -