Warm climates and hotter temperatures have long been a fan favorite among tourists and frequent sightseers when choosing a vacation spot; or even a place to live. Also, when heat comes on quickly and is rather heavy, many often certainly feel as if the heat has a mind of it's own; strong and in control. For those reasons, I labeled today's weather "The People's Champ". Luckily for those of you who yearn for the cooler temperatures here in Montana, the rest of this week should partially satisfy you. Temperatures Tuesday around the state will top 90 in most areas, some like Jordan pushing to 100, but this will proceed a cold front that will begin pushing through the state during late afternoon. Ahead of the front as instability rises thunderstorms and heavy rain are probable. Some of these storms could even become severe. The reason that some of these thunderstorms may be labeled severe is because of the strong wind and hail potential. After the cold front passes, there will be a noticeable drop in high temperatures moving into Wednesday, of at least 10-15 degrees. Wednesday will remain dry but following the passage of the cold front, winds will pick up across the state, especially along the high line. Thursday will remain dry as well with temperature highs in the mid 70s. Friday may see isolated showers and thunderstorms as a small trough propagates to the east. For the holiday weekend, showers and thunderstorms remain fairly constant, with temperature highs working their way back into the upper 80s by Independence Day; under another day of stormy skies. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -