The Start of a Warm-up

Tuesday the sun will return, and the temperatures will continue to gradually warm-up. Daytime highs will top out in the 60s for most of the state.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, windy, and the high temperatures will rise a few degrees.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday's conditions; partly cloudy, daytime highs will remain in the upper 60s, and the wind will be gusting up to 45 mph at times. One thing to remember, wiith the temperatures warming up, a lot of snow in the higher terrain will begin to melt, resulting in an increased runoff.

Friday, the state will be ending the last day of the month, with daytime highs hitting their peak. Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the year thus far. The high temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s. The warmth will be welcomed, but the combination of warm/dry weather and breezy conditions may increase fire danger, something to keep in mind, especially with the ongoing drought conditions. Please use added caution with anything that can cause a fire.

The first weekend of May will be breezy, unsettled with near-average temperatures.

Happy Tuesday.

A.R. 😊

