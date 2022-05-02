The Storm Before the Warm

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for southwest Montana through Tuesday.

The month of April wrapped up with the coldest temperatures in 25 years, and precipitation was at or slightly below normal for most areas. Somewhat cool and wet weather will continue into May, but there will be a nice warm up that will last for a couple of days. Before we get to that warm, a new storm moving through the Pacific northwest has already started spreading showers and isolated thunderstorms in Montana. The track of this low pressure will be farther to the south than the last few storms, so more precipitation will fall over Idaho, Wyoming and southern Montana. Some showers will reach as far north as central Montana on Tuesday, but the heavier rain and mountain snow will be closer to I-90 and the Wyoming border. Overall it will be a cooler and cloudier day for most of the state. Travel may be a little difficult with a slushy accumulation of snow over Bozeman Pass, Monida Pass, Norris Hill, and even Deep Creek Pass could have some snow Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be warmer the farther north you go, 60s up on the Hi-Line, 50s in central areas, 40s down south, and 30s in the mountains. That storm will clear in time for Wednesday which should be a beautiful spring day across most of the state. Skies will be mostly sunny, the wind will be fairly light, and temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. Southwest wind will be a little stronger and a cold front will kick off showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Our warm up will be short lived. Friday it's back to showers, clouds and cooler temperatures. Mother's Day Weekend will be cooler with more showers and higher elevation snow as well. A new area of low pressure will spread rain showers and mainly higher elevation snow on Saturday. It's more unsettled than downright stormy. Mother's Day on Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s. Some snow may mix down with the rain in the lower elevations. The mountains once again could have a few inches of snow. There is the likelihood that wet and cool weather will continue into Monday and Tuesday with more snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow in the lower elevations. Cool and active weather with more chances of much needed precipitation will continue through the middle of May. Even average precipitation would be great for the drought conditions. At the very least it does not look like the drought will worsen through this month.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist