The temperatures will warm up, but the trade-off is more wind

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for northeast Montana.

Thursday, a cold front brought moisture, and slightly cooler temperatures into the state, today we will have a few lingering showers over the mountains in central, northeast, and southeast Montana. Daytime highs will trend in the 40s and 50s. The wind will also pick up and will stick around through the weekend into the beginning of next week.

Saturday, a ridge of high pressure will give off a little more sunshine, and a southwesterly flow will feed high temperatures into the 50s.

Sunday, the wind will howl across the state. Portions of north-central Montana wind will be sustained between 20-50 mph at times; strong wind can cause power outages and create hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles. In addition to strong wind, daytime highs will warm 10 to 20 degrees above average, which will increase fire concern for the state. Anyone considering open burning should check local conditions and follow all safety precautions and regulations before starting a fire. Late Sunday night, snow returns to areas near and along the Continental Divide. Travel will be impacted if traveling on US HWY 2 over Marias Pass. Gusty wind and falling snow could lead to blowing and drifting snow, which could reduce visibility.

Monday, a potent cold front will move through the region and bring cooler temperatures and a mix of rain/snow. Portions of northcentral and central Montana will likely hit daytime highs during the morning hours. A mix of rain and snow is expected first, and as temperatures start to cool, the mix will turn into snow. Enjoy this weekend's warm-up because clearly, winter isn't done with us!

Happy Women's History Month.

A.R.😊

