The West is Wet, Which is Great

Wet weather continues across the West, which is extremely valuable this time of year and may pay off later this summer. Memorial Day is coming up this weekend and the weather will not be terrible but it will be far from perfect. Thunderstorms will move through the state over the next several days and heavy downpours are likely with the storms. Also, this stormy weather has brought cooler temperatures and a lot of rain across western Canada and the wildfires that have caused smoky conditions. The wildfire activity has been doused with rain helping firefighters get the upper hand. More good news, the smoke has moved out of Montana and most of the state is looking at "good" air quality. With rain on the Canadian fires, it's unlikely we have another round of smoke and poor air quality. Another wave of thunderstorms will hit the state hard on Wednesday, especially across central and western areas. Highs will be a little cooler in the 60s to around 70 with more moisture and cloud cover. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with widespread rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than average with most of the state in the 60s to near 70. Friday is a big travel day and there will be big thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be close to average in the 60s and low 70s. Memorial Day Weekend is looking decent, but there will be thunderstorms around with the possibility of washing out outdoor activities. Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. If you're planning on being outside, plan on having wet weather in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, but thunderstorms can cool temperatures down quickly especially in the mountains. Sunday will be partly cloudy to start but widespread thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening. Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few isolated thunderstorms as a front moves through the state. Highs will be in the 70s and Memorial Day should be the driest day, although central and southern areas will have some isolated storms.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist