The West Turns More Wintry

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Glacier area, parts of far northeast Montana and for the higher terrain of central and southwest Montana into Friday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front from Saturday through Sunday afternoon.

After a few days of warm, dry weather for most of the West, the region has turned colder with areas of snow. Scattered snow showers will continue to fly with accumulation mainly confined to the mountains overnight. Areas of snow will develop along the Hi-Line through Friday morning. Friday will be another unsettled, cool and snow showery day. A disturbance will produce widespread snow showers with a light accumulation possible. Travel will be impacted a bit more across northeast Montana with widespread snow and wind. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40. If you are traveling to Missoula for Griz playoff game there will be some snow on the mountain passes getting there. Game temperatures will be falling from the 30s into the 20s. Another storm will approach late Saturday evening with afternoon increasing clouds and some snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be a windy day with highs in the 30s and 40s. There will be snow in the western mountains and perhaps a few isolated showers across central Montana. A cold front and wave of low pressure will move through western and central Montana on Monday with light snow likely and a light accumulation of up to a couple inches in the lower elevations. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. High pressure will move in for Tuesday with clearing skies. Wednesday through Saturday look mild and dry as another ridge of high pressure moves in for most of the West.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist