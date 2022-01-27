There's an End to this Warm Trend

After a brutally cold and snowy start to January, there has been a thaw that has lasted nearly a couple weeks. A ridge of high pressure has kept storminess and arctic air at bay, but there are indications this will change at the beginning of February. Although the mountains could use snow to boost the snowpack, the last several days have been quiet pleasant with sunshine and mild temperatures. This trend will continue the next several days with abundant sunshine, mild temperatures and very little snow. There is a slight chance for snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Little to no accumulation is likely. Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with a bit of a breeze over the plains. Highs will again be in the 30s and 40s. Another mini January Thaw is likely for Friday and this weekend. High pressure will make for mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures. There will be strong wind gusts of up to 50mph over the plains, but the valleys will have minor inversions and light wind. Highs in the valleys will range from the 30s to around 40, while the plains will climb through the 40s to around 50 from Friday to Sunday. A chance of snow is likely on Monday and the beginning of February is looking very cold with temperatures possibly dropping below zero with several inches of snow. Very cold temperatures and an active storm track will continue into the middle of the month.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist