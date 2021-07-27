Thick Smoke, Active Fires & More Heat

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for much of western and central Montana.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for central and north-central Montana for Tuesday.

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for eastern Montana for Tuesday.

It's the final week of July and Montana will continue to see the worst attributes of summer: smoke, fire danger, and high heat. Numerous large fires in Montana continue to emit large amounts of smoke but huge fires in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California are contributing to the poor air quality. This week will be very smoky and gray, as clouds will increase. The clouds and smoke will work together to block out some sunlight, so temperatures will not be quite as hot as they would be if skies were clear. It still will be hot with highs in the 90s and low 100s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening as monsoon moisture returns to Montana. There likely will not be much rain, but also not that much lightning activity on Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms will continue Tuesday night and most of Wednesday. Air quality will be a concern as thick smoke moves across Montana. Highs will be a little cooler, in the 80s and 90s. Thursday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 90s. Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy, smoky and dry with highs in the 90s. Air quality will depend on day to day fire activity. Sunday and Monday there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms with the potential of some cooler air for a little relief.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist