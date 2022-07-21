Think Cool Thoughts...

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for southwest Montana on Friday afternoon and evening.

Wow, look at those lows! While the afternoons have been hot, dry and windy, at least some areas are getting cool air at night. Cooler temperatures are on the way and there will be a chance of rain as well. Thunderstorms over the next few days will have less moisture to work with, so there is a greater risk of lightning sparked wildfires. However, cooler temperatures and less wind will counter some of the fire danger. A weak area of low pressure will produce a few thunderstorms on Friday, but most of the state will be dry. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, a little cooler than average. A north wind through the afternoon will start bringing in slightly cooler temperatures. Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with highs mainly in the 80s. An area of low pressure may come through the state late Saturday into Sunday with scattered thunderstorms at night. Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with some thunderstorms mainly over eastern Montana. Highs again will be in the 80s. A cold front will move south from Canada on Monday with showers and thunderstorms, cooler temperatures, more cloud cover, and higher humidity. Highs will only be in the 70s and 80s. A nice rain could fall across north-central Montana and areas east of the Continental Divide. Tuesday will be a very nice day with highs in the 70s and 80s, cool for the hottest time of year. A stray thunderstorm is possible, the wind will remain fairly light out of the north. Hotter, drier weather is likely toward the end of the week but temperatures should remain below record highs.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist