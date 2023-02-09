Thirsty for a Thursday with Sunshine & Less Wind?

After a potent storm brought clouds, wicked wind, snow and colder temperatures, things are looking up for Thursday. The storm will move out of the state through Wednesday night with any snow coming to an end and the wind really calming down. Thursday will be a beautiful, mostly sunny day with highs in the 20s and 30s. There will be a bit of wind along the Rocky Mountain Front down to Great Falls, but the chinook wind will push temperatures in these areas up into the 40s. Friday will be fairly quiet as well, just partly cloudy and breezy across the plains and over the Continental Divide with highs in the 30s and 40s. This weekend looks quiet with just a few mountain snow showers, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Next week will be a little different. A cold front will slice across the state on Monday with wind and a few snow showers and snow squalls. Temperatures will begin to drop and the rest of the week will be significantly cooler. Valentine's Day there will be a shot of more significant snow and cold with the possibility of several inches accumulating with highs in the 10s and 20s. Some snow showers will linger on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 10s and 20s, lows in the -0s and 0s.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist