This Storm - Wind, Next Storm - Snow?

Wednesday was a windy one across most of Montana as another storm system is moving into the state but precipitation will be mainly limited to the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide. This storm moving into the state will follow the same path with the same result: more wind than wet or white weather east of the Divide through Thursday. Friday things will change as the next storm takes a different track that could bring snow into the state east of the Continental Divide. A weak cold front with little to no precipitation will cross the state by Thursday morning. A stray shower or snow shower is possible east of the Divide but most of the day will be partly cloudy with strong west wind again. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Friday will have calmer conditions however a new storm will move into southwest Montana with increasing snow through the afternoon and evening. Snow is likely around Helena and possibly as far north as Great Falls through Friday evening into the night. An inch or few are possible. Saturday will turn partly cloudy as the storm moves away. Some snow is possible early in eastern Montana. Highs will be cooler in the 40s. Sunday will have increasing clouds and wind as the next storm approaches. Most of the state will be dry with highs in the 40s to around 50. A strong cold front will move across the state on Monday with snow showers, wind and cooler temperatures.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist