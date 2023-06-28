This Weekend: Hottest Weather of the Year (Thus Far)

After a very wet spring that continued into the early part of summer, the pattern will be changing and the warmest weather of the year so far will occur this weekend. Of course this weekend is the beginning of Independence Day Weekend. While the weekend will start off hot, it's looking like by the actual holiday there will be some cooler temperatures returning with the chance of some wet weather. Significant changes being on Thursday with scattered storms across southeast Montana, isolated storms elsewhere. The trend will be for drier and warmer weather. Highs will be in the 70s and mid 80s. Friday will be a dry and warm day for most of Montana. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will warm into the 80s to around 90. A southwest wind will increase up to 20mph. Hot, dry and windy weather normally is a major concern for wildfires this time of year but not yet, as it's been very wet. Saturday is July 1st and the beginning of the July 4th holiday weekend. An isolated thunderstorm is possible both Saturday and Sunday but most areas will be dry. Temperatures will be the hottest of the year so far, reaching the 80s and 90s for most of the state. West and southwest wind could gust up to over 25mph. Although it has been wet, a persistent wind could lead to things drying out quickly so please be careful. A weak cold front will cross the state on Sunday with slightly cooler air on Monday, highs will be in the 70s to around 80. West wind will gust up to 20-25mph under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, Independence Day will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be a bit cooler in the 70s to around 80. This new pattern appears to be a hot stretch of a few days followed by a cool down with scattered storms, and this is how most of July looks right now.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist