Thousands of Lightning Strikes

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for parts of northern and eastern Montana.

There's lots of electricity with the thunderstorms moving through the state and more thunderstorms will pepper the state over the next few days. The other big weather story is the Canadian wildfire smoke that has left parts of the Hi-Line with unhealthy breathing air. Thunderstorms and smoke will continue to affect the state for the next couple of days. An area of low pressure will move up through the state tonight into Thursday, spreading the chance of wet weather throughout the state. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with more clouds across northern Montana. The smoke will continue to be thick and unpleasant there as well. Scattered thunderstorms will move across the state throughout the day, with some redevelopment of storms in the afternoon and evening. Helena and Great Falls will likely get hit by afternoon and evening storm. Eastern Montana will be cooler with some good rain and highs in the 60s, 70s elsewhere. Friday will be mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, highs will reach the 70s. Friday's storms could be severe, especially across central and southern Montana. Some of the storms could have large hail and damaging wind. The thunderstorm threat will continue this weekend with isolated to scattered storms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top out in the 70s and low 80s. This stormy pattern will produce moisture up in Canada as well. The wildfire smoke should disperse through Thursday evening and Friday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist