Watch
Weather

Actions

Throwing Shade

Picture5.png
MTN
Picture5.png
Picture3.png
Snow Forecast Cities.png
WatchWarning1.png
radar3.png
Picture2.png
radar2.png
Day2.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack Wind4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Futuretrack7.png
Futuretrack8.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
3City Highs.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 5:12 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 07:12:57-04

Tuesday started off with cloudy skies, but by mid afternoon Helena and Great Falls both experienced what I like to call "Toy Story Blue Skies". The comfortable conditions and mostly clear skies should stick around through sunset. Overnight into early Wednesday morning a cold front will push into Montana through the southwestern corner of the state. Ahead of that cold front, some slight bands of precipitation, mostly snow, will move through the state. By the afternoon hours most of the precipitation should have moved out of central Montana and skies will begin trending towards party cloudy/mostly sunny by sunset. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
Be nice to each other.
- Trey Tonnessen -

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119