Throwing Shade

Tuesday started off with cloudy skies, but by mid afternoon Helena and Great Falls both experienced what I like to call "Toy Story Blue Skies". The comfortable conditions and mostly clear skies should stick around through sunset. Overnight into early Wednesday morning a cold front will push into Montana through the southwestern corner of the state. Ahead of that cold front, some slight bands of precipitation, mostly snow, will move through the state. By the afternoon hours most of the precipitation should have moved out of central Montana and skies will begin trending towards party cloudy/mostly sunny by sunset. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -