Thunderous Thursday Afternoon & Evening

There have been a few thunderstorms around Montana the last few days but Thursday will see a surge of thunderstorm activity across the state, some could be severe. A slow moving storm system, still over northern California and southern Oregon, will continue to send showers and thunderstorms through the state over the next few days and into the weekend. This moisture and storminess will continue to slowly clear out the wildfire smoke, as air quality improved on Wednesday. A bigger surge of moisture and energy will move into the state on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly through the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be on the stronger side with downpours, hail and strong wind. Highs will cool down a bit into the 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as the lumbering storm moves across the state. Highs will be in the 70s. The weekend will start off a little unsettled with partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. There will be some sun mixed in. Highs will be in the 70s. Sunday will be a nicer day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. There's a slight chance of a thunderstorm late in the evening but most of the day will be very nice. Highs will again top out in the 70s to around 80. Unsettled, showery weather continues next week, the final week of summer.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist