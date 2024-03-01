Thundersnow Along a Strong Cold Front

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the East Glacier area and along and west of the Continental Divide through Friday morning.

After a warm and windy few days, a powerful cold front is moving through Montana with heavy rain, snow and even a few thunderstorms. Thundersnow has already occured over Glacier National Park and more thunderstorms are possible into the night. Thursday evening the cold front will slice across the state with strong wind, snow showers and squalls, and falling temperatures. With intense precipitation along this front a coating of snow up to a couple inches could accumulate by Friday morning closer to the Continental Divide and around the Helena area. Friday will be partly cloudy with some scattered snow showers mainly over the mountains. Good news is the strong wind will diminish some but it will be breezy with highs in the 30s and 40s. This first weekend of March will be colder and snowy. Look for snow to increase on Saturday and continue Saturday night into Sunday. Right now the lower elevations could be in a couple inches with the mountains possibly totaling around 6-12". Highs on Saturday will be in the 20s and 30s, but falling into the 10s later in the day as another arctic airmass spills into the state. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs will be colder in the 10s and 20s. Snow showers will continue into Monday. March looks like it's coming in like a lion, on the stormy side for the beginning of the month.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist