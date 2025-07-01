Thunderstorms Firing for the 4th

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parts of eastern Montana for Wednesday.

Independence Day is looking like Mother Nature will be bringing her own fireworks in the form of big thunderstorms that may interfere with fireworks shows. Just as temperatures are heating up, thunderstorms will move in for several days with the likelihood of July 4th being very stormy. Temperatures will be hot on Wednesday with parts of eastern Montana getting up near 100. Central and western Montana will have highs in the 80s and 90s, slightly cooler because of clouds and thunderstorms that will develop. Some of the storms could have large hail and damaging wind up to 60mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop again on Thursday. There will be a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning with more widespread storms in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the 80s and 90s. Friday is Independence Day and an unusually strong low pressure will move into the state around midday. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread through Friday afternoon and Friday evening. It's likely that there are thunderstorms around with heavy rain late in the evening when fireworks shows are scheduled. High temperatures will be in the 70s but drop into the 50s and 60s in the evening with the rain moving in. Areas of thunderstorms and heavy rain will continue through Friday night into Saturday. It's possible Saturday morning will be quite wet for a lot of the state with slow clearing through the afternoon. Highs will be cooler than average in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be a warmer day with more sunshine, but scattered thunderstorms are possible again in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s.

A new wildfire started on Tuesday afternoon southwest of Boulder and east of Elk Park. The Independence Fire was reported at 5 acres with firefighters responding. We will update you as more information become available.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist