Thunderstorms Hit Hard with Hail

Thunderstorms hit parts of Montana hard with heavy rain and hail, but drier and warmer weather is likely for Friday through the weekend. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will return for Friday and through the weekend, but most of the storms will be in the higher elevations. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to the 80s. Temperatures will warm up closer to 90 on Sunday. Not everywhere will get hit with a thunderstorm but scattered storms will continue with partly cloudy skies into early next week. A front will cross through the state on Monday into Tuesday with scattered storms. Temperatures could get hotter late next week as the calendar turns to the middle of July.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist