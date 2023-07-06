Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Thunderstorms Hit Hard with Hail

Special.png
MTN
Special.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Day1.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 4:41 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 18:41:30-04

Thunderstorms hit parts of Montana hard with heavy rain and hail, but drier and warmer weather is likely for Friday through the weekend. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will return for Friday and through the weekend, but most of the storms will be in the higher elevations. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to the 80s. Temperatures will warm up closer to 90 on Sunday. Not everywhere will get hit with a thunderstorm but scattered storms will continue with partly cloudy skies into early next week. A front will cross through the state on Monday into Tuesday with scattered storms. Temperatures could get hotter late next week as the calendar turns to the middle of July.

Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!