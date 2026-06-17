Thursday Thunder Scattered About

June is typically the wettest month of the year for most areas in Montana and showers and thunderstorms will continue to be scattered around the state on Thursday. Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday, almost a carbon copy of the clouds, storms, sun, and a bit of a breeze. It will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will remain a little below average in the 60s and 70s. Friday will be a nice late spring day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, a light breeze, and highs in the 70s. This weekend will start out nice with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 70s and low 80s, but clouds will increase along with a few thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. At exactly 8:22pm, it's the summer solstice. Saturday will have the most daylight of the year. Sunday is Father's Day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and cooler temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Any rain should be light. Overall, it's a pretty nice weekend. Monday will still be slightly cooler than average with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm up a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday, but another round of thunderstorms will likely spread across the state on Wednesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist