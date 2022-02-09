Thursday: Tough on Trash Cans

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area and Judith Basin County through Thursday.

The wind has been relentless lately and it will get worse on Thursday. If it's your trash day, those cans might end up somewhere in North Dakota before the day is out. Very strong, possibly damaging wind will howl across most of the state through Thursday. Gusts could top 75mph along the Rocky Mountain Front, and some areas of central Montana could have gusts top 60mph. Blowing dust and dirt could reduce visibility on some roads. Besides the wind, it will be a warm afternoon with temperatures in the 50s to around 60. A weak cold front will move south out of Canada later in the day. There may be a few rain showers in the afternoon and evening up on the Hi-Line as the front moves into the state. The cold front will continue south through Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will drop behind the front and a little light snow is likely along that front Thursday night into Friday morning. Behind the front, the wind will decrease some. Areas of snow will fall into the morning hours before skies become partly cloudy by the afternoon. Snow may accumulate up to an inch in the lower elevations, with the mountains possibly seeing 3-4". Highs on Friday will be slightly cooler, generally topping out in the 30s and 40s. This cold and snow will not last as warmer air returns for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s. Wind will continue to howl over the mountains and across the plains. A new storm system will move in for the start of the work week. Some mixed rain and snow showers and falling temperatures are likely late on Monday. Some accumulating snow will continue into Tuesday. Another front with snow later next week will keep temperatures down, more like what they should be in February. It will be nice to get rid of the wind...

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist