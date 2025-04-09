Thursday: Warmest Yet This Year?

After a few days of unsettled, windy and chilly weather, Thursday will be gorgeous with mostly sunny skies, less wind and possibly the warmest temperatures so far this year for some towns. Thursday will be a much calmer, warmer day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Enjoy it because more changes are coming for Friday and the weekend. Friday will start out warm and partly cloudy but an approaching cold front will kick off a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s and the wind will become strong again. This coming weekend will be very different from last weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the state on Saturday with increasing wind and falling temperatures. By Saturday evening and night, snow levels will begin to fall. Areas of snow are possible Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will be stormy day with areas of rain and snow, strong wind and chilly temperatures. There may even be blizzard conditions for parts of mountains in central Montana. Snow accumulation of several inches should be confined to the mountains. The storm will move out by Monday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist