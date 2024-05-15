Thursday: Whoa that Wind!

The winds of change will be howling across the state over the next several days. Initially it will be a warm wind but eventually the temperatures will take a tumble and the wind will turn chilly. After Thursday, temperatures will be more or less below average through the weekend and much of next week. Along with cooler temperatures, showers and mountain snow will return. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, windy and warm. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80 with gusts topping 40-60mph. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible out over northeast Montana. Friday morning a cold front will move through Helena and Great Falls with a few showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. Skies will be partly cloudy through the afternoon with gusts again up near 40-50mph. A few snow showers will fly in the mountains Friday afternoon and evening. Any accumulation will be light. Saturday is the nicer out of the two weekend days. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s under partly cloudy skies. The wind will be between 10-20mph with gusts up to 30. Sunday will not be as nice as low pressure moves into the state. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A light accumulation of a few inches may fall in the mountains. Next week will be on the cool and showery side. A few showers will move across the state on Monday with highs in the 50s to around 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers as a cold front drops out of Canada. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60. A stronger storm will move in around Wednesday and Thursday with a steadier rain in the lower elevations and an accumulating snow in the mountains. Snow levels could get pretty low with that storm just before Memorial Day Weekend.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

