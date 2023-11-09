Thursday's weather is mild with some breezy areas

Happy Thursday! We have mild weather on deck for most of the Treasure State today.

This morning, some isolated areas of light snow are drifting through eastern Montana...but most of us are on the high and dry side. Partly cloudy skies are on deck as well as a moderate breeze up to 15mph in areas like Great Falls. Temperatures are seasonable with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Through the afternoon and evening cloud cover will increase as a weak Pacific cold front migrates towards western Montana. Overnight we'll see isolated rain/snow showers sprinkles throughout the Rockies that disperse by Friday afternoon. This system will be low-impact with light snow generally only impacting the Continental Divide and west of the Divide in the mountains. Conditions will remain dry towards the eastern Plains.

Windy conditions are on deck for Saturday, Veterans Day, for the Rocky Mountain Front. A High Wind Watch is in effect for that day in Cut Bank and some surrounding terrain. We could see high cross winds so be careful out there! Temperatures get a boost next week.

