Toasty Tuesday

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for portions of northwest Montana.
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for portions of central, south-central, and southeast Montana.
A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for portions of central, north-central, and west-central.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 10:02:20-04
