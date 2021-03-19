Today is the final day of winter, and say it ain't snow.

After a stretch of mild to warm weather and mostly dry conditions, change is on the horizon. A disturbance will move in off the Pacific and track eastward, bringing a mixture of rain/ snow, cooler air, and a little more wind to the state. The clouds will increase, and light rain showers will fall in the lower elevations. Ahead of the disturbance, daytime highs will warm to the upper 60s, and portions of eastern Montana highs will climb to the low 70s, where record-breaking warmth will be likely. Tonight travel could become tricky in the Bozeman and West Yellowstone. The roads will become slippery, and the wind will impact visibility, especially if traveling across Monida and Raynolds Passes.

Saturday, a few lingering scattered rain/snow showers will fall over the lower elevations. Behind the passage of Friday's front, afternoon highs will cool down near 20 degrees.

Aside from scattered mountain snow showers, Sunday is expected to be overall dry. A mixture of clouds and sun will grace the skies and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Happy Women's History Month.

A.R.😊