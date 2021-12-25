A chance for snow showers for your Christmas forecast.

TOMORROW: The temperatures will start to plunge as we head into the start of the weekend for Christmas Eve. The highs will be in the single digits and teens. We will also have partly cloudy conditions with some increased cloud cover heading into the evening hours. The winds, however, will be light and variable.

TONIGHT: We will have overnight lows tonight in the single digits and negative single digits. We will also be under mostly overcast skies and there will be chances for snow showers as we head towards sunrise. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Very frigid temperatures as we head into the weekend. Highs for Christmas Day will be in the single digits while temperatures on Sunday struggle to get above 0 with many highs in the negative single digits. There will be some chances for snow showers on Christmas Day and for Sunday as we will be under mostly cloudy skies. Winds won’t be strong but will shift to be out of the Northeast at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Staying bitter cold to start off the work week. Highs in the negative single digits. We will be under mostly overcast conditions and there is a chance for scattered snow showers. The winds will be light out of the North around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Bitter cold temperatures heading into next Tuesday with highs for many in the negative single digits. Some breaks in the cloud cover are possible but there is a risk for scattered snow showers. We will also have light Northerly winds around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The bitter cold temperatures continue as we head into the middle of next week with highs only in the negative teens. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions with scattered snow showers in the area. The wind, however, will continue to not be a big factor as we will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: Temperatures do look to warm up as we head into next Thursday. Highs will get into the teens and 20s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies and there will be a chance for scattered snow showers. Winds will pick up out of the Southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.