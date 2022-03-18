A cold front will bring some changes Saturday night and Sunday

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around during the evening as a cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be mild/warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered showers around early Saturday night, and some scattered areas of precipitation around late Saturday night and Sunday morning as this cold front works its way through our area. This precipitation will initially be in the form of rain in the lower elevations and a rain/snow mix in the higher elevations, but will eventually switchover to all snow. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around Sunday afternoon and evening, generally in locations east of I-15, as this cold front begins to depart our area. Now even though there will be some snow around Saturday night and Sunday, not much snow accumulation is expected as less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations and less than 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. We are also going to have decreasing clouds in western and central parts of Montana Sunday afternoon and evening.

It is also going to be a lot cooler on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

For Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Most locations are also going to be dry on Monday, but a few rain and snow showers are possible in eastern Montana during the morning. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as a strong upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be well above average for this time of year on these three days as highs are going to be in the 50s on Tuesday; the 60s on Wednesday; and the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Thursday. Some locations may even get into the low 70s on Wednesday. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be a little bit cooler on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.