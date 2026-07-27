A smoky start to the week

HELENA — A stubborn ridge of high pressure will keep hot, southwesterly air pumping into the region all week long. Temperatures will stay well above average, climbing toward a peak around Friday and Saturday, although wildfire smoke could keep temperatures down a bit early in the week.

While a few weak weather disturbances will drift through to bring occasional afternoon or evening showers and storms, coverage will stay pretty isolated on most days. If a stronger storm does pop up, the main thing to watch out for will be sudden, gusty winds.

Confidence continues to build that the ridge will break down early next week, which will likely usher in breezy and cooler conditions across the plains and adjacent terrain. While an incoming trough is expected to move through the region during this timeframe, precipitation chances remain low with minimal accumulation expected.

-Meteorologist Miller Robson