A strong and quick moving system on tap for Sunday into Monday

After a dry, warm and overall beautiful Saturday, BIG changes are on the way for the end of the weekend!

More specifically, a strong, Canadian cold front will move through the region bringing falling temperatures, rain changing to snow and brisk northerly winds.

Precip. will start in the morning hours along the hi-line and spread further south throughout the day. As the front dives in, rain will switch over to snow by later Sunday afternoon and furthermore throughout the overnight hours.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted and are as follows:

Rocky Mountain Front including Logan Pass, Browning, Heart Butte, Bynum, Choteau & Augusta (noon Sunday - 3am Monday): 3"- 6" at and below pass level with higher amounts above. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Cascade, Judith Basin & Fergus Co's (4pm Sunday - noon Monday): 2"- 6" at and below pass level with higher amounts in the mountains.

Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson, Broadwater, Meagher & Gallatin Co's (6pm Sunday - 9am Monday): 1"- 4" at & below pass level with higher amounts above.

Overall, it looks like the heaviest snowfall will likely occur over the northerly upslope areas adjacent to the plains - along the Rocky Mountain Front and especially from Cascade County to Fergus County.

Although no Advisories are currently in place for northeastern Montana, some light snow & cold will still be very possible here. Total precip for most of the area will range between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Where it falls as mostly snow (Little Rockies & Petroleum Counties), a trave to 3" are possible. Expect the cold and wet conditions to lead to travel difficulty, as well as stress on newborn livestock.

Precipitation will taper off with skies becoming partly cloudy by Monday afternoon/evening. Highs will remain below average in the mid 30s to low 40s behind the front.

Tuesday (40s) and Wednesday will feature clearing skies and dry conditions with temperatures rebounding back to seasonal averages by Wednesday (mid 50s).

There's a chance we could end the week with another disturbance moving through... we'll keep you posted!