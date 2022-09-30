Cooler with periods of rain on Friday and Saturday

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and tonight as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow and Saturday, we are going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with periods of rain as a storm system very slowly works its way through our area. Some of this rain may be moderate to heavy at times, especially in central Montana. Rainfall amounts will vary a lot throughout the state over the next few days, with some locations receiving little to no precipitation and some locations receiving well over an inch of rainfall.

As of right now, locations along the Hi-Line are expected to receive the least amount of rainfall (generally less than a quarter inch), while locations in central Montana (including Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown) are expected to receive the most rainfall (1 to 2 inches).

It is also going to be a lot cooler tomorrow and Saturday than it has been for most of this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and 60s, although there will be some 70s tomorrow along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

The wind is also not going to be a huge issue tomorrow or Saturday, but there is going to be a little breeze around on Saturday as gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers around, mainly in locations east of I-15, as this storm system begins to leave our area. We are also going to have below average temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations.

Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected for much of next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.