Great travel weather on Friday!

We are going to have diminishing wind this evening. There is then just going to be a light breeze around tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear and hazy skies tonight.

For tomorrow and Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be hazy on these two days, so the air quality will be in the “moderate” category in some locations. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations tomorrow and the 90s and mid to upper 80s in most locations on Saturday. We are also going to get a much needed break from the wind tomorrow, but breezy conditions (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph) will return to some areas on Saturday.

On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area, generally during the afternoon/evening, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in north-central Montana, especially during the afternoon/evening. There are then going to be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around on Monday as a storm system works its way through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs are going to range from the upper 70s to the mid 90s on Sunday, and highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s on Monday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Tuesday, generally in locations east of I-15, as this storm system leaves our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. It is also going to be mild and a bit breezy on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 70s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions (just a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area) are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild/warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.