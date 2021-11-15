High Wind Warnings in effect through tomorrow afternoon.

TODAY: We will be mostly cloudy for the start of the week. There will also be a chance for some shower activity along with some upper elevation snow showers in the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s as we will be very mild. The winds will be strong out of the Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 50-60 mph. High Wind Warnings are in place for our viewing area.

TONIGHT: We will continue to pick up in wind intensity out of the West at 30-50 mph gusting to 70 mph. High Wind Warning remains in place. The temperatures will be in the 30s on the back edge of the cold front. We will have scattered snow showers and snow squalls in the area.

TOMORROW: Very windy conditions continue as a cold front comes through. Winds will take a turn and be out of the Northwest at 30-50 mph with gusts of 60-70 mph. Winds do look to decrease a little into the evening hours. That cold front will also drop the temperatures throughout the day but we will start in the 50s. There is a chance for some rain followed by some snow.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will remain much cooler on the back edge of the cold front with highs only topping out in the 30s. We will have a chance for some scattered snow showers in the area. The winds do look to die down and be out of the West at 5-10 mph. We will stay windy, however, in Eastern Montana.

THURSDAY: Continuing to stay on the colder side as we head towards the end of next week. High temperatures once again only topping out in the 30s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there is a chance for some scattered snow showers. Winds will be out of the Southwest at around 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly overcast to end the work week with a few chances of breaks of sun. Temperatures will turn a little milder on either side of the 50-degree mark. We will have winds at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph out of the Southwest.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to cool back down a little with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We do look to be breezy for both days out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph. We also look to be partly to mostly cloudy for a majority of the weekend and there is a chance for some scattered wintry precipitation heading into the end of the weekend.