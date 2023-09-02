Holiday weekend starts off hot and dry

Saturday is going to be the sunniest, driest, and hottest day of the holiday weekend, while Monday is going to be the cloudiest, wettest, and coolest day of the weekend. On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s. It is also going to be hazy again tomorrow, especially in northern Montana.

Sunday is going to be a transition day of weather as we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and a wide range of temperatures as highs are going to range from the mid 70s to the mid 90s. There are also going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, generally during the afternoon and evening.

On Labor Day, showers are likely as a storm system works its way through our area. Some of the rain that falls on Labor Day may also be heavy at times. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and chilly/cool temperatures on Labor Day as highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the low 70s.

The wind is not going to be bad this weekend, but there is going to be a breeze around in some areas on each day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible. For tomorrow and Sunday, the wind is going to be coming out of the west or the west-southwest in most locations. The wind is then going to be coming out of the north or northwest on Monday.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana and some scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area as this weekend’s storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be warmer on Tuesday than it is going to be on Labor Day as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

For Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions in north-central Montana, and increasing clouds with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area, especially in the mountains, as we remain in a somewhat unsettled weather pattern. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see a few more showers and thunderstorms on Friday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.