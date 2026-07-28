Hot through the end of the week before cooling down

HELENA — High pressure will hold tight across Southwest and North Central Montana, keeping the heat dialed up straight through Saturday. Relief is finally on the way by Sunday as a strong Pacific trough breaks down the ridge, sweeping in gusty winds and a dry cold front that drops temperatures below seasonal averages by Monday. Monsoonal moisture drifting around the high will trigger daily chances for isolated showers and storms, though most locations will stay dry over the next week.

Meanwhile, confidence continues to grow for a high-wind event along the Rocky Mountain Front from Saturday night through Sunday. A mix of overnight mountain wave activity and deep daytime mixing on Sunday will bring powerful, potentially severe wind gusts to the area.