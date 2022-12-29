Mostly sunny, chilly, and breezy on Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana until 7pm/11pm Wednesday. Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible. Winds may also gust as high as 40 to 50 mph, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front.

There are going to be some scattered areas of snow around tonight, generally before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15. In locations that do see some snow tonight, up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations. Also, since lows are going to be below freezing tonight, any standing water will freeze, so please be careful when driving as roads will be slick in some areas.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to be chilly tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s. We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight and tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. Breezy conditions are also expected in portions of central and north-central Montana tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

Snow showers are then likely on Friday along and west of the Continental Divide as a disturbance passes through our area. East of the Divide, there are just going to be a few scattered snow and rain showers around on Friday as a lot of the precipitation is going to fall apart as it crossed the Divide. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures on Friday as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the low 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. The temperatures are also going to cool down some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s on Saturday and the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Sunday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly on these three days as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.